Seminar, rally mark Kashmir Black Day

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retired) Shoaib Ali has said that the people of Kashmir have been fighting for their survival for 76 years.

He was addressing a function organized at the Arts Council Complex to observe Kashmir Black Day on Friday.

DPO Muhammad Faisal Kamran, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Mohsin Salahuddin, ADCG Umar Farooq, Director Arts Council Ghulam Abbas, lawyers, doctors, media persons, businessmen, scholars, teachers, students and a large number of people belonging to all walks of life participated the event and expressed solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri brethren.

The participants wore black bands on their arms to protest worst human rights violations in Indian-held Kashmir.

The Deputy Commissioner said every martyred Kashmiri has a will to be buried in the Pakistani flag while Kashmir has never been part of India in any era. "We will not leave Kashmiris alone in their struggle for freedom under any circumstances. No law or charter of the United Nations allows the barbarism to be carried out against unarmed and innocent Kashmiris," he added.

Addressing the seminar, DPO Muhammad Faisal Kamran said that all Pakistanis were standing with Kashmiris and would continue to stand firmly with them. "No one else can feel the agony that Kashmiris have been suffering from for seven decades.

India is increasing the level of terrorism in Occupied Kashmir. I salute mothers, sisters and daughters of Kashmir who are defiantly fighting against Indian atrocities", he added.

Other speakers said that there was a message for the international community that Pakistanis are with the Kashmiri people till their independence.

ADCG Umar Farooq said that the entire Muslim Ummah salutes the people of Occupied Kashmir for their struggle for freedom.

In the seminar, students of different schools presented tableaus and depicted Indian atrocities on Kashmir. They also presented songs to express their love for the country.

National anthems of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir were also sung on this occasion. At the end of the ceremony, prayers were offered for the development and prosperity of the country and the freedom of the people of Occupied Kashmir.

Later on Deputy Commissioner Capt Retd Shoaib Ali and DPO Muhammad Faisal Kamran inaugurated a photo exhibition depicting Indian atrocities on Kashmiris at the Sargodha Arts Complex.

They also led a rally from Arts Complex to DPO Chowk to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

A large number of students and people from all walks of life attended the rally.