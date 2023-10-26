Seminar, rally on 'Black Kashmir Day'

A seminar on the occasion of 'Black Kashmir Day' would be held on Friday, October 27, at 10am at the Arts Council Complex

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) A seminar on the occasion of 'Black Kashmir Day' would be held on Friday, October 27, at 10am at the Arts Council Complex.

According to a press release issued by the DC office, at the end of the seminar, a rally would be taken out from Arts Council Complex to the DPO Chowk, to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

The Arts Council would also organise a graphic depiction of Indian atrocities against the oppressed Kashmiri people.

Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali assigned the responsibilities to the institutions concerned for organising all programmes.