Seminar, rally pledge support to Kashmiris

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Divisional Commissioner (DC) Captain (retd) Nadeem Nasir reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering moral and diplomatic support for Kashmiris' right to self-determination, which they have been fighting for over seven decades.

Speaking at a seminar at Municipal Committee Hall, organised by the district administration on Kashmir Solidarity Day, he condemned Indian aggression, stating that despite relentless persecution, the Kashmiri freedom movement remains strong. He urged the international community and human rights organizations to take effective action against Indian atrocities.

The seminar featured student speeches in support of Kashmiris and patriotic songs performed by college students. Pakistani and Kashmiri flags were hoisted at Municipal Corporation Hall, followed by special prayers for the freedom of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

Later, a rally, led by DC Nadeem Nasir, was organised, which was attended by the government officials, political leaders, and the general public. The participants carried banners and placards expressing solidarity with Kashmiris and chanted slogans against Indian atrocities.