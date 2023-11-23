Open Menu

Seminar Regarding Women Health Issues Held At IUB

Umer Jamshaid Published November 23, 2023 | 04:10 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Directorate of Women Health Care Center and Maternity Home the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) with the support of the Department of Human Nutrition and Dietetics organized a seminar to raise awareness about women's health issues.

The wife of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division attended the event and inaugurated the Women's Healthcare Center and Maternity Home.

Prof. Dr. Shazia Anjum Dean Faculty of Chemical and Biological Sciences, Prof. Dr. Rubina Bhatti Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, Prof. Dr. Iqbal Chairman, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Chairman Department of Psychology, Dr. Sheikh Safina Siddique Director Women Healthcare Center and Maternity Home, Dr.

Samina Ejaz Additional Director, Dr. Maryam Iftikhar In-charge Department of Human Nutrition and Dietetics, Dr. Amna Noor, Dr. Zarmina and Dr. Shema, Prof. Dr. Mohammad Azhar Khan, and Dr. Nazir Azhar consultant Gynecologist attended the seminar.

Dr. Sheikh Safina Siddique, Director Women Healthcare Center and Maternity Home, and Dr. Maryam Iftikhar, In-charge Department of Human Nutrition Dietetics inspected the nutrition stalls set up by the students of Human Nutrition and Dietetics Department. Additional directors Dr. Samina Ejaz gave informative presentations in the scientific session, Dr. Muhammad Ishaq, Dr. Sheikh Safina Siddique, Dr. Gul Rana Ahmed, Dr. Zainab Malik, and Dr. Maryam Iftikhar delivered lectures.

