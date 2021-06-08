Seminar stresses controlling population in country

Increasing population is a big threat to the country, which is eating up all its resources, and therefore everyone should play its role in controlling population

Jhang, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Increasing population is a big threat to the country, which is eating up all its resources, and therefore everyone should play its role in controlling population.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Ahmed Mohl while presiding over a seminar for teachers at the DHQ Hospital here on Tuesday.

Chief Executive Officer education Nasim Ahmed Zahid, District Population Welfare Officer Dr Zahra Jabin, Deputy District Officer Salma Parveen and other officers concerned attended the seminar.

The DC said that cooperation of citizen was the key to success in controlling population by creating awareness among them. He stressed the need for holding seminars and rallies in schools and colleges so that students spread this important message in society.

He said that controlling population, practical measures were needed.

Nasim Zahid and Zahra Jabin also addressed the seminar.