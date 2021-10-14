(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :It is highly important to educate Muslims about the glorious life and teachings of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) to achieve success in this world and the world hereafter.

This was stated by speakers while addressing a Seeratun-Nabi seminar, held in connection with the ongoing 'Ashra' Shan-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen at the Punjab Institute of Quran and Seerat on Thursday. The event was organised by the Punjab Auqaf Department.

Auqaf Director General Dr Tahir Raza Bukhari, Khateeb Raghib Naeemi and Muhammad Ishaq Saqi and others said that humans could not explain the grandeur of the last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) as it was beyond their capacity.

They said, "Explaining the grandeur of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is a matter of pride for humans." The speakers said not only humans but angels also recite 'Darood Pak' for the last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH). Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen was being celebrated in continuation of the last year's tradition, they added.

They said it was a message for the entire world that Muslims love their beloved Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) more than their lives and anything.

They said, "Each and every aspect of the sacred and glorious life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is beacon of light for humanity and that's why non-Muslim historians also acknowledge the attributes of the Holy Prophet (PBUH)."