Seminar stresses fewer use of antibiotics

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) ::Pakistan Orthopedic Association (POA) here on Saturday organized a seminar on the 'impact of antibiotic medicines on health' in a bid to make doctors, and paramedics avoid prescribing unnecessary antibiotics.

The seminar was held at the District Headquarters Hospital, Timargara and supervised by Dr. Waqar Alam in collaboration with Pakistan Orthopedic Association. Dr Prof. Muhammad Iqbal, Dr. Liaqat Khan, Dr. Rahim Shah and Dr. Yasir Iqbal also addressed the seminar.

The speakers said unnecessary use of antibiotics was harmful to the patients and was not effective for treating viral infections.

They informed the participants that antibiotic resistance was an inevitable evolutionary process and that each time a new antibiotic was introduced, bacteria evolve and became resistant.

They stressed joining hands with the doctors and paramedics to control the excessive use of antibiotics by prescribing fewer antibiotics medicines. They said that implementation of relevant law through the adoption of a strategy was essential to minimize the use of antibiotics.