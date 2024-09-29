Seminar Stresses Food Exports To Boost Foreign Exchange
Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2024 | 03:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Leading exporter Shahid Imran said on Sunday that Pakistan could earn a sizable amount of foreign exchange by capitalising on its food export potential with proper marketing, improved infrastructure and adherence to international standards.
Speaking at a seminar on 'Export of Food Products' here, the Family Food Products managing director highlighted that Pakistan had significant potential to generate substantial foreign exchange by exporting high-quality food products that meet international standards.
He said the country’s diverse agricultural sector provides a solid foundation for export growth. Pakistan is already renowned for its high-quality rice, particularly Basmati, which has strong global demand.
He noted that properly packaged food products, including spices, especially various types of dried fruits and dairy, hold significant export potential.
He stressed the need to invest in modern agricultural practices, improve supply chain management, and ensure that food products meet stringent international quality and safety standards to access lucrative markets in Europe, the middle East, and North America. He called for government policies that support quality improvement through financial incentives for farmers, enhanced infrastructure, and streamlined global certification processes.
