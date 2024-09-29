Open Menu

Seminar Stresses Food Exports To Boost Foreign Exchange

Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Seminar stresses food exports to boost foreign exchange

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Leading exporter Shahid Imran said on Sunday that Pakistan could earn a sizable amount of foreign exchange by capitalising on its food export potential with proper marketing, improved infrastructure and adherence to international standards.

Speaking at a seminar on 'Export of Food Products' here, the Family Food Products managing director highlighted that Pakistan had significant potential to generate substantial foreign exchange by exporting high-quality food products that meet international standards.

He said the country’s diverse agricultural sector provides a solid foundation for export growth. Pakistan is already renowned for its high-quality rice, particularly Basmati, which has strong global demand.

He noted that properly packaged food products, including spices, especially various types of dried fruits and dairy, hold significant export potential.

He stressed the need to invest in modern agricultural practices, improve supply chain management, and ensure that food products meet stringent international quality and safety standards to access lucrative markets in Europe, the middle East, and North America. He called for government policies that support quality improvement through financial incentives for farmers, enhanced infrastructure, and streamlined global certification processes.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Europe Middle East Sunday Market Family Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024

7 hours ago
 Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled fo ..

Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled for Sept 30

17 hours ago
 JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbol ..

JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah

17 hours ago
 BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in N ..

BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan

18 hours ago
 Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperatio ..

Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas

18 hours ago
PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, ..

PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..

18 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ d ..

KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance

18 hours ago
 Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israe ..

Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack

22 hours ago
 Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi ..

Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan

1 day ago
 PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, en ..

PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan