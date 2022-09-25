UrduPoint.com

Seminar Stresses Need For Spreading Awareness About Mental Health

Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2022 | 08:20 PM

Seminar stresses need for spreading awareness about mental health

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :Head of the Department of Psychology Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH), Abbottabad Dr Aftab Alam has said that mental health is the biggest challenge of the 22nd century which needs to addressed by spreading awareness about the causes and early symptoms of the mental illnesses.

He expressed these views while addressing a daylong seminar on drug rehab and mental health jointly organized by the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD), ATH, and Galyat Development Authority (GDA) at Govt Degree College, Nathiagali on Sunday.

The seminar aimed at educating the students and teachers of Nithiagali High school and Degree College about the effects of mental stress and its immediate treatment.

Dr Alam informed the students that the symptoms of mental health diseases include nervousness, anxiety, increased heart rate, irregular sleep and others.

"Drug abuse is one of the major reason behind mental illness," he said, adding, "there is an influx of drugs in government and private schools and colleges of Abottabad where mental illness is rising at an alarming rate, and even students of medical colleges are not safe from both menaces.

" He further said mental stress in children affects their life if it is not treated in time and may lead to suicidal thoughts, however, one should not be worry at all, as these diseases are completely curable. The doctors at the ATH's Department of Psychiatry treat such affected children and elderly people with behaviour therapy and medicines, he added.

Dr Alam urged the students to fix their bed-and-wake-up times and stick to them every day, besides allocating time for sports and other healthy activities.

The seminar was also attended by the elders of Nathiagali, Chairman DRC Maulana Abdul Shakur, Chairman Village Council Tatrila Hafiz Shabbir, Chairman Malach Sardar Mushtaq, Maulana Amjad, Sardar Zaheer and others, who also called for the establishment of a drug rehab center at the ATH.

Related Topics

Century Sports Abbottabad Drugs Lead Aftab Alam May Sunday All From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th September 2022

11 hours ago
 Russia's Lavrov Says US Became Party to Ukrainian ..

Russia's Lavrov Says US Became Party to Ukrainian Conflict by Choosing Targets t ..

20 hours ago
 Golf: French Open scores

Golf: French Open scores

20 hours ago
 Russia's Lavrov Bashes EU Boss for 'Arrogance' Ove ..

Russia's Lavrov Bashes EU Boss for 'Arrogance' Over Italian Election Warning

20 hours ago
 Russia Wants India, Brazil to Join UN Security Cou ..

Russia Wants India, Brazil to Join UN Security Council - Lavrov

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.