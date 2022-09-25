Seminar stresses need for spreading awareness about mental health

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :Head of the Department of Psychology Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH), Abbottabad Dr Aftab Alam has said that mental health is the biggest challenge of the 22nd century which needs to addressed by spreading awareness about the causes and early symptoms of the mental illnesses.

He expressed these views while addressing a daylong seminar on drug rehab and mental health jointly organized by the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD), ATH, and Galyat Development Authority (GDA) at Govt Degree College, Nathiagali on Sunday.

The seminar aimed at educating the students and teachers of Nithiagali High school and Degree College about the effects of mental stress and its immediate treatment.

Dr Alam informed the students that the symptoms of mental health diseases include nervousness, anxiety, increased heart rate, irregular sleep and others.

"Drug abuse is one of the major reason behind mental illness," he said, adding, "there is an influx of drugs in government and private schools and colleges of Abottabad where mental illness is rising at an alarming rate, and even students of medical colleges are not safe from both menaces.

" He further said mental stress in children affects their life if it is not treated in time and may lead to suicidal thoughts, however, one should not be worry at all, as these diseases are completely curable. The doctors at the ATH's Department of Psychiatry treat such affected children and elderly people with behaviour therapy and medicines, he added.

Dr Alam urged the students to fix their bed-and-wake-up times and stick to them every day, besides allocating time for sports and other healthy activities.

The seminar was also attended by the elders of Nathiagali, Chairman DRC Maulana Abdul Shakur, Chairman Village Council Tatrila Hafiz Shabbir, Chairman Malach Sardar Mushtaq, Maulana Amjad, Sardar Zaheer and others, who also called for the establishment of a drug rehab center at the ATH.