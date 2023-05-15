UrduPoint.com

Seminar Stresses Sustainable Tourism Development In Neelum Valley

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Speakers at a seminar urged the authorities concerned to take stringent measures for the protection of natural resources and forests of the Neelum Valley and sustainable tourism in the area, the largest hub of biological diversity.

The seminar was organized by the Forests Protection Council and Community Development Group of the Neelum Valley in connection with the 18th annual celebrations entitled "Jashan-e-Neelum". The collaborating partners were the local municipal committee, the forest department, and Wapda.

The speakers suggested curbing the timber mafia to protect the Neelum Valley forests, and provide alternate fuel and environmental building materials for the constructions. They said an integrated solid waste management system will protect the clean and green nature of the valley.

A well-known environmentalist, development strategist, and founder of the globally recognized Pakistan Mountain Festival Munir Ahmed and Mayor Neelum Valley Syed Tajammul Hussain Shah were the guests of honour on the occasion.

Other speakers included development expert Aftab Hussain Bokhari, former AJK minister Mufti Mansur ur Rehman, Sardar Muhammad Akram, Jalaluddin Akbar, former Additional Chief Secretary Farhat Ali Mir, Conservator Forest Mir Naseer and Khawaja Lashkar Azad.

Speaking on the occasion, Munir Ahmed said, Neelum Valley is a largest hub of natural resources, water, biodiversity, minerals and gemstones whereas the tourism potential is immense too.

With the increasing trend of commercialization and tourism in the valley, the natural resources will be at stake posing several threats. Therefore, the district stakeholders shall come forward to think about the conservation of the Neelam Valley. He urged the need for an inclusive sustainable development strategy that should be developed through a participatory consultative process.

Mayor Syed Tajammul Hussain urged the communities to take a proactive approach in the protection and conservation of the natural resources of the valley. He said the development partners' help will play a key role in building the capacity of the newly elected members of the local administration, and support the community-based governance models.

Conservator Forests Mir Naseer said a joint platform of all stakeholders shall make decisions for the future development, conservation, and management of the forests that are a hub of the largest species and natural resources.

Founder of the Neelum district Mufti Mansur ur Rehman asked for a community-government liaison forum for inclusive development. We need to promote sustainable and environment-friendly business mechanisms.

