Seminar stresses to avoid using unnecessary antibiotics' use

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :The local health department organized here a seminar followed by a walk against the unnecessary use of antibiotics as harmful to human health.

It was presided over by District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Asif Mahmood and arranged at the health office where experts including Dr Kazim and Dr Adnan informed the participants about the fatal side effects of antibiotics.

The speakers said uncalled-for use of antibiotics caused the weakening of the body's immunity system.

They said the use of antibiotics must be limited in the treatment of common flu, fever, or cough. People should seek the advice of the concerned physician before taking the required drugs to treat their disease. Self-medication and treatment are injurious to our health, it was added.

The seminar was attended by civil society among people hailing from different walks of life.