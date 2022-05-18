Seminar themed "Bright Future for Youth in PAF" held at Sufi University

A seminar titled "Bright Future for Youth in Pakistan Air Force" was organized at University of Sufism and Modern Science Bhitshah on Wednesday where Wing Commander of Pakistan Air Force Information and Selection Centre Hyderabad Habibullah Mahesar informed the students about the process of joining in Pakistan Air Force

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :A seminar titled "Bright Future for Youth in Pakistan Air Force" was organized at University of Sufism and Modern Science Bhitshah on Wednesday where Wing Commander of Pakistan Air Force Information and Selection Centre Hyderabad Habibullah Mahesar informed the students about the process of joining in Pakistan Air Force.

He said that our youth were talented enough and their future was bright and they also knew how to defend our homeland.

He told Sufi University students that they could join the Air Force after completing their education.

The Vice Chancellor, University of Sufism and Modern Sciences, Bhitshah, Parveen Munshi in her address expressed her wish that youth would get better education and also take part in extra curricular activities and join armed forces to protect our country's borders.

"Our youth are talented and could prove themselves with their hard work and courage," she said.

She said the efforts were being made for the development of various departments of the university.

On this occasion, the Registrar of the University, Prof. Dr. Farman Ali Shah said the organizing such seminars increase patriotism in the youth.

He underlined the need of organizing such seminars which according to him would help promote talent of the youth.

Advisor Research and Publication of the University, Prof. Subhan Wistro, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Qasim Memon, Prof. Hashim Detho, Prof. Dr. Gulzar, Prof. Khawaja Hussain, Faisal Qambrani and a large number of other teachers and students were present on the occasion.