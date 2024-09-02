Seminar Titled "Protection From Harassment "held At SBBU
September 02, 2024
A seminar titled "Protection from Harassment" was held at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Shaheed Benazirabad.The seminar was chaired by Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Muddad Ali Shah
Speaking the seminar Federal Ombudsman Secretary Syeda Sabah Shah said that eliminating incidents of sexual harassment against women is our top priority, for which we need to establish an inquiry committee in every institution, as well as raise awareness among employees. She added that a code of conduct is being implemented in this regard.
Sabah Shah further said that no laborer can harass women now, and violators will face punishment and fines under the law. Creating an environment of respect and dignity for women working in government and private institutions is the responsibility of every institution.
Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Muddad Ali Shah said that society can only progress when it respects women, and we need to trust our sisters and daughters and support them at every turn in life. He added that harassing women at the workplace is a criminal offense, and women should contact the university's inquiry team.
During the presentation, the Assistant Law Officer of the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat said that the purpose of this institution is to provide a better environment for women so that they can confidently play their role in the social and economic development of the country. He said that harassing women is an unforgivable crime.
A large number of faculty deans, teachers, students, and administrative officers attended the seminar. APP/rzq/mwq
