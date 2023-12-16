Seminar titled 'The East Pakistan Tragedy Revisited: Contemporary Concerns' held

A seminar titled 'The East Pakistan Tragedy Revisited: Contemporary Concerns' was held here on Saturday. The Seminar was organized by the Pakistan Institute of International Affairs (PIIA) on its premises

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) A seminar titled 'The East Pakistan Tragedy Revisited: Contemporary Concerns' was held here on Saturday. The Seminar was organized by the Pakistan Institute of International Affairs (PIIA) on its premises.

The speakers of the seminar said that Pakistan and Bangladesh developed their businesses by that time. They also highlighted the economic and political situation during that time.