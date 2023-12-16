Open Menu

Seminar Titled 'The East Pakistan Tragedy Revisited: Contemporary Concerns' Held

Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2023 | 08:32 PM

Seminar titled 'The East Pakistan Tragedy Revisited: Contemporary Concerns' held

A seminar titled 'The East Pakistan Tragedy Revisited: Contemporary Concerns' was held here on Saturday. The Seminar was organized by the Pakistan Institute of International Affairs (PIIA) on its premises

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) A seminar titled 'The East Pakistan Tragedy Revisited: Contemporary Concerns' was held here on Saturday. The Seminar was organized by the Pakistan Institute of International Affairs (PIIA) on its premises.

The speakers of the seminar said that Pakistan and Bangladesh developed their businesses by that time. They also highlighted the economic and political situation during that time.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bangladesh

Recent Stories

Martyrs of APC Peshawar remembered in Larkana

Martyrs of APC Peshawar remembered in Larkana

31 seconds ago
 Robotics competition “Robo Fiesta 6” concludes

Robotics competition “Robo Fiesta 6” concludes

37 seconds ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justic ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice Retired Syed Arshad Hussain ..

18 seconds ago
 Nayyer Bokhari issues directives to all party wing ..

Nayyer Bokhari issues directives to all party wings to commence upcoming electio ..

19 seconds ago
 CM green-lights museum dedicated to Allama Iqbal

CM green-lights museum dedicated to Allama Iqbal

21 seconds ago
 CM inspects healthcare facilities, road projects

CM inspects healthcare facilities, road projects

23 seconds ago
IGP discusses election security strategy with Elec ..

IGP discusses election security strategy with Election Commissioner

24 seconds ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi pays ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to APS martyrs

27 minutes ago
 PML-N board considers candidates from Bahawalpur d ..

PML-N board considers candidates from Bahawalpur division

27 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 294 power pilferers on 98th day of a ..

LESCO detects 294 power pilferers on 98th day of anti-theft campaign

27 minutes ago
 In a first in country's history, Lahore receives a ..

In a first in country's history, Lahore receives artificial rain

24 minutes ago
 Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani draws attentio ..

Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani draws attention to Indian SC judgment on IIO ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan