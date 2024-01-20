Seminar Titled "The Impact Of Population On Economic Development" Held
Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2024 | 07:10 PM
HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Addressing the critical issue of population growth and its impact on economic development, a seminar titled "The Impact
of Population on Economic Development" Saturday conducted at the district office of Haripur.
The event was organized by the District Population Welfare Office and was supervised by the University of Haripur.
During the seminar, District Population Welfare Officer, Muhammad Ashfaq, brought attention to the detrimental effects
of the escalating population on economic development.
He provided valuable insights into the current population statistics
of the country and engaged in a comprehensive discussion on the anticipated challenges in the future.
In the seminar students enrolled in the departments of Public Health and Nutrition, as well as Environmental Sciences. Dr. Shabaz A. Zaki, the Head of the Department of Public Health and Nutrition were present. Dr. Shabaz A. Zaki announced plans for collaborative initiatives between the university and the Population Welfare Department, aimed at facilitating research endeavors for the students.
Recent Stories
PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections
Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb
Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London
Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources
Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources
America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity
Pakistan seeks friendly ties with all countries: Caretaker PM
Shaheen reveals reason behind consecutive fourth loss against New Zealand.
ATC adjourns bail pleas of Shah Mahmood Qureshi,Sheikh Rasheed until Jan 24
LPG prices surge once again during winter season
Shoaik Malik ties the knot with actress Sana Javed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Drug peddler arrested :hashish recovered3 minutes ago
-
DC inspects Govt College Kohat for election activities13 minutes ago
-
One killed, another injured as tractor-trolley overturned13 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Shah, Ugandan PM discuss bilateral ties33 minutes ago
-
Two suspects injured in alleged police encounter on Karachi Super Highway33 minutes ago
-
SIFC installs 1MW solar power plant in Hunza district33 minutes ago
-
PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections35 minutes ago
-
Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb45 minutes ago
-
Free eye camp to be organized on 26 January53 minutes ago
-
Iran, Pakistan need to mitigate differences to avoid any future clash: Experts emphasize1 hour ago
-
Mystery of blind murder case of youngster solved, killers arrested1 hour ago
-
Huge cache of arms recovered in Bhana Mari1 hour ago