Seminar Titled "The Role Of Ombudsman In Solving Public Problems' Held In Nawabshah
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 24, 2024 | 07:48 PM
A seminar titled "The Role of Ombudsman in Solving Public Problems" was held at the Government Sachal Sarmast College in Nawabshah, organized by the Regional Director of the Sindh Ombudsman Office, Shaheed Benazirabad, under the special instructions of the Provincial Ombudsman of Sindh
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) A seminar titled "The Role of Ombudsman in Solving Public Problems" was held at the Government Sachal Sarmast College in Nawabshah, organized by the Regional Director of the Sindh Ombudsman Office, Shaheed Benazirabad, under the special instructions of the Provincial Ombudsman of Sindh.
Regional Director Khan Muhammad Zardari addressed the seminar, stating that seminars are being organized in educational institutions to raise awareness about the Ombudsman institution, ensuring free and swift justice for the underprivileged. He added that if any citizen or government employee faces harassment in any institution, they can submit a simple application to the nearest Ombudsman office, which will provide relief without any fees or lawyer.
Zardari emphasized the seminar's purpose: to inform the public about the Ombudsman institution's role in providing relief. He appealed to students to spread awareness about the institution's services in their areas, enabling citizens to contact the Ombudsman office for problem resolution.
Prof. Dr. Saifullah Javed, Principal of Sachal Sarmast College, Qurrat-ul-Ain Sheikh, Principal of Government Boys Degree College, Mizammil Zahoor Gujjar, and others also addressed the seminar. Large number of college faculty and students, posed questions to Regional Director Khan Muhammad Zardari about the institution's relief services . APP/rzq/mwq
