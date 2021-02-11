Seminar to accelerating climate resilient crop production by applying comics & artificial Intelligence held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :A seminar on accelerating climate resilient crop production by applying comics and artificial intelligence was held here Thursday at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR).

During the seminar Directorate of Advance Studies (DAS) PMAS-AAUR also announced the events calendar 2021.

Prof. Dr. Qamar uz Zaman Vice-Chancellor (VC) PMAS-AAUR was chief guest while Dr. Tasawar Hayat, Secretary General, Pakistan academy of Sciences participated as guest of honor.

Dr. Qamar uz Zaman addressing the participants said that science has modified seeds varieties as per demand to tackle the growing population and now the growers are getting more per acre yield as compared to production of the past decades.

He said, PMAS AAUR was working hard to revolutionize Pakistan Agri sector as many programs are initiated which are first of their kind in the country as it has also successfully collaborated with industry for strengthening the academia-industry linkage.

He said that Pakistan has to invest in the agriculture sector on an emergency basis to ensure food security for its population and maximize the export as it is expected that by 2050 world population would increase to 10 billion.

Dr. Tasawar Hayat appreciated the university's efforts towards quality education and industry linkage.

Addressing the participants he said, "Every student is an institution and we have to train them for a better and bright future of Pakistan." Earlier, Dr. Muhammad Azam, Director, DAS presented an Event Calendar for the year 2021 which was the first of its kind in the university.

The calendar has all activities and seminar details which the university will conduct in 2021 for capacity building of the young faculty members and research scholars.

The VC appreciated the DAS for its role to ensure the quality research at campus.

He said that PMAS-AAUR is always striving to promote quality work to uplift the research at the level of the modern world.