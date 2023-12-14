Open Menu

Seminar To Create Awareness About Population Growth Held

Muhammad Irfan Published December 14, 2023 | 10:01 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) To control rapid population growth an awareness seminar organized by the District Population Department was held at Jinnah Hall, Murree here on Thursday.

Speaking to participants as chief guest, Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi said that family planning was vital for development issues, including gender equality, poverty, maternal health, human rights and environmental protection.

He said that people would get awareness about family formation, economic and social responsibilities and genetic diseases by organizing such awareness programmes, adding providing awareness was essential to foster a healthy society.

The DC said that positive thinking should be nurtured at the individual and collective level while the media can play an influential role in creating cognizance about family size.

He lauded the efforts of the Population Welfare Department for organising the event and added that the department was proactive in providing awareness to the people about family planning.

Addressing the seminar, other speakers said that organizing awareness sessions and seminars was a good initiative to create a prosperous society.

