Seminar to educate people about laws for prevention of violence, extremism.

Published February 14, 2022

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad division Rashid Ahmed Zardari Monday said that efforts made by Sindh Human rights commission for educating people with the proposals of legislation was laudable step

He was addressing an awareness seminar held in local hotel to educate people about the laws formed by Sindh Human rights Commission for the prevention of violence and extremism.

The Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar were chief guests on the occasion while Officers of Police, Revenue, Social welfare and Information department and representatives of social welfare organizations working for Human rights were also attended the seminar.

Commissioner further said that keeping in view increasing number of human rights violations access to information about awareness among Government officers and people on gross root level was essential.

Earlier Law expert and former secretary law Punjab Mohsin Abbas Syed apprised the seminar that the country have faced a big loss regarding human ,financial, social and at international level.

He said that extremism could only be controlled after implementation over National Action Plan formed by the Federal Government

