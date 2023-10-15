Seminar to empower women held at WU Swabi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) Seminar held at Women University Swabi regarding women empowerment.

Dr. Shehla, lecturer from Islamia University Peshawar, illuminated the critical issue of women's empowerment in Pakistan.

The event, was organized by the Department of Pakistan Studies, brought together passionate advocates for women's rights and gender equality.

Dr. Shehla's keynote address focused on the core challenges surrounding women's empowerment in Pakistan, shedding light on the need for continued efforts to uplift and support women in all aspects of life.

At the seminar, Atia Quresh, the esteemed Head of the Department of Pakistan Studies, engaged the audience with a discussion on the multifaceted issues faced by women in Pakistani society.

Her insights and expertise added depth to the conversation, highlighting the importance of addressing these challenges.

Dr. Sania, the Director of Academics, discussed the evolving role of women in the contemporary era, emphasizing their active engagement in various fields and their pivotal contributions to society.

This enlightening seminar served as a platform for thought-provoking discussions, raising awareness about women's empowerment and the necessity of gender equality in Pakistan. It was a significant step forward in the ongoing dialogue on this crucial issue.