Seminar to mark Iqbal festival held at PAC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :A seminar titled "fikar-e-Iqbal aur daur-e-hazir kay taqazay" was held at the Punjab Arts Council (PAC) in connection with the Iqbal festival.

Naeem Akram Qureshi, an expert on Iqbalism, shed light on the thoughts of Allama Iqbal. He said that the main audience group of Iqbal's poetry was the young generation.

"Our freedom owes to the dream of the thinker of Pakistan, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal, who awakened the Muslims of India from slumber." Naeem said that Iqbal's message was a beacon light for future generations.

The purpose of celebrating the Iqbal festival was to enlighten the youth with the message of Allama Iqbal, he said, adding that he was the first to present the concept of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmad, while speaking on the occasion, said that the teachings of Allama Iqbal not only guided us towards the ways of life but provided solutions to the problems of the prevailing era.

"With the thoughts of Allama Iqbal, the youth and new generations can be trained best so that we can gain a prominent position in the international community."A large number of students attended the seminar.