UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seminar To Mark Women Day Held At Govt College For Women Jhang

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 08:04 PM

Seminar to mark Women Day held at Govt College for Women Jhang

A seminar was held in connection with Women Day in Govt College for Women Jhang Sadar on Saturday

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) : A seminar was held in connection with Women Day in Govt College for Women Jhang Sadar on Saturday.

College Principal Mrs Asiya Basharat presided over the seminar.

In her keynote address, she explained the rights given to women by Islam.

She said that women in Pakistan were free to lead their life in accordance with Islamic teachings, adding that women could not accept any demand or any slogan which was contrary to Islam.

Another Seminar of Women Day was held by Social Welfare Department in Sanaat Zar.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Shahid Abbas Joyea was the chief guest.

Addressing the seminar, the ADCG said that the objective of observing Women Day was to give awareness to women about the right which islam had given to them some 1400 years ago.

Deputy Director Social Welfare said that women were enjoying a good status in Pakistan and they were working on key posts in different departments and institutions.

Shields were distributed among 38 women of Jhang for their achievements.

Related Topics

Pakistan Jhang Lead Women Government

Recent Stories

Indian troops intensify CASOs in IOK

2 minutes ago

France Confirms More Than 100 COVID-19 Cases Over ..

2 minutes ago

Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi for coordination amon ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab Food Authority seals 13 food points

2 minutes ago

Chambers must endeavor to equip youth with entrepr ..

8 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab grieved at human losses in h ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.