Seminar to mark Women Day held at Govt College for Women Jhang

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) : A seminar was held in connection with Women Day in Govt College for Women Jhang Sadar on Saturday.

College Principal Mrs Asiya Basharat presided over the seminar.

In her keynote address, she explained the rights given to women by Islam.

She said that women in Pakistan were free to lead their life in accordance with Islamic teachings, adding that women could not accept any demand or any slogan which was contrary to Islam.

Another Seminar of Women Day was held by Social Welfare Department in Sanaat Zar.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Shahid Abbas Joyea was the chief guest.

Addressing the seminar, the ADCG said that the objective of observing Women Day was to give awareness to women about the right which islam had given to them some 1400 years ago.

Deputy Director Social Welfare said that women were enjoying a good status in Pakistan and they were working on key posts in different departments and institutions.

Shields were distributed among 38 women of Jhang for their achievements.