A seminar to mark International Women's day will be held at the Punjab Arts Council Murree on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :A seminar to mark International Women's day will be held at the Punjab Arts Council Murree on Wednesday.

According to the handout issued here, the speakers will highlight the role of women in economic and social development at the seminar.

The seminar will be chaired by Asia Irfan Abbasi, Senior Vice President of Murree Bar Association, while other speakers including Madiha Zafar Abbasi Advocate and Miss Shaista lecturer at Kohsar University Murree will shed light on the role of women in society. People of all schools of thought were invited to attend the seminar.