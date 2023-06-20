UrduPoint.com

Seminar To Mark "World Yoga Day," On Wednesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 20, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Seminar to mark "World Yoga Day," on Wednesday

A seminar to mark "World Yoga Day," would be held on Wednesday hare at Ayub National Park

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :A seminar to mark "World Yoga Day," would be held on Wednesday hare at Ayub National Park.

A private organization "Way of Nature Foundation "would organize the seminar for creating awareness about physical and mental health.

"Way of Nature Foundation" Chairman Yogi Haider told APP that the UN had announced to celebrate World Yoga Day on June 21.

He said that the foundation was working for promoting health, peace and security across Pakistan for the past 17 years.

"Through this seminar, we hope to encourage people to use yoga to live in peace and harmony," he added.

He said that the seminar would start in the wee hours at 5;30 am on June 21 in which information would be provided to the participants about yoga.

Related Topics

Pakistan World United Nations June

Recent Stories

MBRSC announces 27th June as launch date for first ..

MBRSC announces 27th June as launch date for first mission of Payload Hosting In ..

9 minutes ago
 Dutch, US Top Officials Discuss US Support for Ukr ..

Dutch, US Top Officials Discuss US Support for Ukraine Center in The Hague - Min ..

5 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews situation of dengue in Bahawalpur ..

Meeting reviews situation of dengue in Bahawalpur district

5 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) extends stay order ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) extends stay order in toshakhana case

3 minutes ago
 IIUI, YJA hold interactive dialogue on media, acad ..

IIUI, YJA hold interactive dialogue on media, academia linkage

3 minutes ago
 NICVD establishes 26th Chest Pain Unit in Kashmore ..

NICVD establishes 26th Chest Pain Unit in Kashmore

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.