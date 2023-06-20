Seminar to mark "World Yoga Day," on Wednesday

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :A seminar to mark "World Yoga Day," would be held on Wednesday hare at Ayub National Park.

A private organization "Way of Nature Foundation "would organize the seminar for creating awareness about physical and mental health.

"Way of Nature Foundation" Chairman Yogi Haider told APP that the UN had announced to celebrate World Yoga Day on June 21.

He said that the foundation was working for promoting health, peace and security across Pakistan for the past 17 years.

"Through this seminar, we hope to encourage people to use yoga to live in peace and harmony," he added.

He said that the seminar would start in the wee hours at 5;30 am on June 21 in which information would be provided to the participants about yoga.