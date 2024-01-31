Seminar To Promote “Establishment Of PAK-KOREA Testing Laboratory For PV Modules” Held
Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Pakistan Council of Renewable Energy Technologies (PCRET) organized a joint Pak-Korea Seminar on Wednesday to discuss and promote the “Establishment of PAK-KOREA Testing Laboratory for PV Modules and Allied Equipment”.
The seminar was arranged in collaboration with Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) supported by Korea Conformity Laboratories (KCL).
The project is supported by KOICA through grant-aid of USD 9.5 Million and local share of Rs. 185.8 Million is funded through the Public Sector Development Programme.
The Pak-Korea Seminar was attended by a five-member delegation from KCL and Korea Energy Agency (KEA) along with representatives of KOICA Pakistan office. Senior officials of PCRET and the Ministry of Science of Technology (MoST) along with representatives from different organizations also attended the seminar.
Experts from Korea and Pakistan shared the quality control mechanism of solar panels in the Republic of Korea and the proposed policy direction of implementing a similar quality control mechanism of solar panels in Pakistan.
The project authorities shared that it was the first promotional seminar under this project to interact with private sector solar-based industries to seek input for framing of PV panel quality control mechanisms in the country.
The project authorities informed that two more seminars under this project will be organized to finalize the quality control mechanism of PV panels in the industry.
