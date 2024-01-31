Open Menu

Seminar To Promote “Establishment Of PAK-KOREA Testing Laboratory For PV Modules” Held

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Seminar to promote “Establishment of PAK-KOREA Testing Laboratory for PV Modules” held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Pakistan Council of Renewable Energy Technologies (PCRET) organized a joint Pak-Korea Seminar on Wednesday to discuss and promote the “Establishment of PAK-KOREA Testing Laboratory for PV Modules and Allied Equipment”.

The seminar was arranged in collaboration with Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) supported by Korea Conformity Laboratories (KCL).

The project is supported by KOICA through grant-aid of USD 9.5 Million and local share of Rs. 185.8 Million is funded through the Public Sector Development Programme.

The Pak-Korea Seminar was attended by a five-member delegation from KCL and Korea Energy Agency (KEA) along with representatives of KOICA Pakistan office. Senior officials of PCRET and the Ministry of Science of Technology (MoST) along with representatives from different organizations also attended the seminar.

Experts from Korea and Pakistan shared the quality control mechanism of solar panels in the Republic of Korea and the proposed policy direction of implementing a similar quality control mechanism of solar panels in Pakistan.

The project authorities shared that it was the first promotional seminar under this project to interact with private sector solar-based industries to seek input for framing of PV panel quality control mechanisms in the country.

The project authorities informed that two more seminars under this project will be organized to finalize the quality control mechanism of PV panels in the industry.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology United States Dollars From Industry Share Karam Ceramics Limited Million

Recent Stories

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi jailed for 14 years in Tho ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi jailed for 14 years in Thoshakhana case

3 hours ago
 Federal Cabinet approves digitization plan FBR: Sh ..

Federal Cabinet approves digitization plan FBR: Shamshad

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Mac ..

Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Machh

14 hours ago
 Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's ..

Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's absence

14 hours ago
Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia childr ..

Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia children

14 hours ago
 Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler

Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler

14 hours ago
 Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit l ..

Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit liquor

14 hours ago
 Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with ..

Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with new recovery efforts

14 hours ago
 Commissioner visits different schools, inspect pol ..

Commissioner visits different schools, inspect polling station setup

14 hours ago
 Revenue department officials important in general ..

Revenue department officials important in general election :DC.

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan