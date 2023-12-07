Seminar to promote religious tolerance among students held in UoS

Islamic Studies department of the University of Sargodha (UoS) organized a seminar titled ’’ The Impact of Interfaith Programmes in Pakistani Universities on Religious Tolerance and Understanding ‘’ here on Thursday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Islamic Studies department of the University of Sargodha (UoS) organized a seminar titled ’’ The Impact of Interfaith Programmes in Pakistani Universities on Religious Tolerance and Understanding ‘’ here on Thursday.

The seminar aimed to foster a crucial understanding of the pivotal role of interfaith endeavors

in promoting religious harmony within educational institutions.

The event featured a distinguished guest speaker from the Punjab Higher education Commission

(PHEC) director coordination Dr Tanveer Qasim, who engaged students by shedding light on

the importance of religious tolerance in the society.

He said: ‘’ Universities should serve as catalysts for nurturing an environment where students

learn not only from textbooks but also must gain valuable knowledge for contribution to society.

The HEC will provide a platform to universities for publishing research papers to promoting

religious moderation and tolerance in the society ’’. he added.

Chairman Seerat Chair Okara University Dr Abdul Ghaffar emphasized the importance of

interfaith harmony in modern globalization.

During the interactive session, thought-provoking discussions and a question-answer session

followed the guest speaker's presentation, providing a comprehensive understanding of the subject.

During concluding remarks, the Chairman Department of Islamic Studies, Prof Dr Farhat Naseem

Alvi expressed gratitude and gifted a precious book to Dr Tanveer Qasim, whereas the UoS also

concluded its 6th International Conference on Pure and Applied Mathematics.

During the conference, around 100 mathematicians across the world presented their research

papers and discussed methods and different theories of mathematical perspective.

They covered a varied range of topics including differential equations analysis, applications

of mathematics in AI, algebra, and various equation models.

The conference served as a catalyst for the faculty and students to explore academic research

and potential knowledge in the field of mathematics.