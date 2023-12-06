Open Menu

Seminar Urges Youth To Raise Voice For Women's Safety

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2023 | 06:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) The Department of Sociology & Criminology, University of Sargodha (UoS), organised a seminar and awareness walk titled 'Strengthening Voices to Eliminate Violence Against Women', here on Wednesday.

The event was aimed to raise awareness and shed light on actionable strategies to eliminate violence against women to strengthen an equitable society. The walk, led by Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin, began at the College of Pharmacy and ended at Wazir Agha library, where guests, faculty members, and many students also participated.

Students displayed placards, banners, and vibrant posters to condemn violence against women and express a strong desire to achieve a violence-free society. The event brought together distinguished keynote speakers including Prof. Mian Ghulam Yasin, Dr.Qaisra Ismail, Member of Punjab Status on Woman Commission, Shah Nawaz Khan, Provisional Manager SPO, Dr.

Saira Shafi, Deputy District Population Welfare Officer, Sargodha, and other prominent figures.

The speakers addressed common challenges being faced in prevention of and response to violence against women. They provided students with practical examples of Islamic teachings that honored, protected, and covered aspects of women's rights in all spheres of life.

They emphasized that 90 per cent of women face mistreatment within communities, and there is an urgent need to stop violence against women to create a safer world where every woman is protected from abuse, discrimination, and harm.

In the concluding note, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin said: "Our shared responsibility is to foster a society in which every woman can live without fear of violence."

