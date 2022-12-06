Seminar, walk arranged to honour volunteers' services

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Rescue 1122 organised seminar followed by a walk in connection with global volunteers day at Asia Medical Institute and Government Post Graduate College simultaneously here Tuesday.

A flurry of tribute was offered to volunteers on the occasion for their self-motivational services to protect humanity from the aggression of anti-humanity elements.

A large number of students from intermediate and graduation classes of both institutions thronged to pay immense respect to volunteers.

District Emergency Officer Dr Hussain Mian presided over a seminar and later led the collective walk arranged by one of the institutions.

He advised the students to take training as rescue volunteers for playing a distinguishing role in establishing a safe model society.

Later, certificates were awarded to the students who successfully completed volunteer training by the rescue department.