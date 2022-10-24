Seminar, walk arranged to mark Polio Eradication Day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :The Health Department on Monday arranged an awareness seminar on polio followed by a walk in Kot Addu to mark the Polio Eradication Day.

Addressing the seminar in DHQ hospital, Health Department CEO Dr Ameer Bukhsh and other speakers said two drops of polio vaccine could save children from lifelong crippling.

He said that multiple teams were sent to administer polio drops to children aged five years and under.

The awareness walk led by Medical Superintendent Dr Shahid Riaz was conducted outside THQ hospital Kot Addu, a tehsil of Muzaffargarh.

The medical superintendent said that around 186,000 children would be vaccinated during the five-day campaign that would continue till October 28 in 16 districts.

Around 780 polio teams would perform duty.