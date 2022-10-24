UrduPoint.com

Seminar, Walk Arranged To Mark Polio Eradication Day

Umer Jamshaid Published October 24, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Seminar, walk arranged to mark Polio Eradication Day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :The Health Department on Monday arranged an awareness seminar on polio followed by a walk in Kot Addu to mark the Polio Eradication Day.

Addressing the seminar in DHQ hospital, Health Department CEO Dr Ameer Bukhsh and other speakers said two drops of polio vaccine could save children from lifelong crippling.

He said that multiple teams were sent to administer polio drops to children aged five years and under.

The awareness walk led by Medical Superintendent Dr Shahid Riaz was conducted outside THQ hospital Kot Addu, a tehsil of Muzaffargarh.

The medical superintendent said that around 186,000 children would be vaccinated during the five-day campaign that would continue till October 28 in 16 districts.

Around 780 polio teams would perform duty.

Related Topics

Polio Muzaffargarh Kot Addu October From

Recent Stories

Process starts to bring body of Arshad Sharif bac ..

Process starts to bring body of Arshad Sharif back home from Kenya: Marriyum Au ..

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 18 South Africa Vs. Zimba ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 18 South Africa Vs. Zimbabwe

2 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands struggle to ch ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands struggle to chase 145-run target against Ban ..

2 hours ago
 Anchorperson Arshad Sharif shot dead in 'mistaken ..

Anchorperson Arshad Sharif shot dead in 'mistaken identity case' in Kenya

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz will leave for Riyadh on official visit ..

PM Shehbaz will leave for Riyadh on official visit today

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 17 Bangladesh Vs. Netherl ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 17 Bangladesh Vs. Netherlands

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.