Seminar, walk, competitions held at Islamia University of Bahawalpur on anti-corruption day

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) in collaboration with the Higher education Commission Pakistan, Higher Education Department Punjab and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) organized an awareness seminar and walk on International Anti-Corruption Day.

Renowned columnist and senior journalist Naeem Masood delivered a special lecture on the occasion. He said that every individual in society has to make an individual effort to eradicate corruption.

Addressing the students, he said that in the bright future of Pakistan, they have to perform their duties in various fields. We have to not only spread the message against corruption in society but also act on it ourselves going forward. Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. Dr Rubina Bhatti, Director Student Affairs Rizwan Majeed, Additional Director Student Affairs Dr Azhar Hussain, senior teachers and officers were also present on the occasion.

IUB Debating Society, IUB Literary Society, IUB Fine Art Society and IUB Performing Art Society under the umbrella of the Directorate of Students Affairs, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur celebrated Anti-corruption week and organized a series of awareness competitions including urdu and English essay writing competitions, poetry competition, Urdu and English speech competitions, drama/theatre competition, painting and poster competitions.

In English essay writing competition Umm-e-Amara from the department of English, in Urdu essay writing competition Hafiza Yamna from the department of Law, in poetry competition Abdullah Ibrahim from the Department of Management Sciences, in painting competition Muqaddas Shaheen and in poster competition Ubaid-ur-Rehman from College of Art and Design, in English debate competition Haseeb Afaaq from the department of Bio-Medical Engineering and Technology and in Urdu debate Competition Ali Javed from the department of English Linguistics won first positions.

Dr Noveen Javed, Advisor IUB Character Building Society conducted the event and delivered a vote of thanks to the guests, faculty, officers and students.