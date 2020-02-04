UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seminar, Walk Held At Islamia University Of Bahawalpur To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 07:34 PM

Seminar, walk held at Islamia University of Bahawalpur to express solidarity with Kashmiris

Speakers at a seminar on Tuesday said the Kashmir freedom movement was an indigenous movement which could not be suppressed by the occupied Indian forces

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Speakers at a seminar on Tuesday said the Kashmir freedom movement was an indigenous movement which could not be suppressed by the occupied Indian forces.

They said the current phase of the Kashmir movement launched by resilient Kashmiri youth had been highlighted and the brutal use of force over innocent civilians was being condemned all over the world.

The seminar was held at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur to commemorate Kashmir Solidarity Day. Vice-Chancellor Engr.

Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob presided over the seminar.

They said that the right of the plebiscite was the basic human right of Kashmiri people which they were demanding since the partition of British India.

Pakistan was highlighting this issue on every forum providing moral and political support to people of Kashmir, they added.

Prof. Dr Asmat Naz, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, Women University Multan delivered a lecture on the occasion.

Later, the participants attended a rally to show solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.

