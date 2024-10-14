Seminar, walk held at IUB to mark Allied Health Professions Day

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Allied Health Professions Day was celebrated by Faculty of Allied Health Sciences Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB).

Prof Dr. Saeed Ahmed, Dean Faculty of Pharmacy and Faculty of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences, Chairmen of departments and students participated in the seminar organized to mark the day.

On this occasion, Prof. Dr. Qaisar Jabeen, Chairperson Department of Pharmacology, Prof. Dr. Asadullah Madani, Chairman Department of Pharmaceutics, Principal University College of Conventional Medicine Dr. Muhammad Asif, In-charge Department of Medical Laboratory and Technology Dr. Quratul Ain and In-charge Department of Physical Therapy Dr. Ayesha Bashir, Deputy Director of Students Affairs, Faculty of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman also spoke about the importance of this day.

Dean Prof. Dr. Saeed Ahmed said that today is celebrated as Allied Health Professions Day. Professional women and men associated with this sector play a key role in patient care and supporting the health system.

From physiotherapists and radiographers to occupational therapists, dieticians and medical technicians, these professionals are essential to ensuring comprehensive, high-quality healthcare for patients worldwide. Their expertise, dedication, and commitment to patient well-being have a significant impact on improving health systems and enhancing quality of life, he added.

This year, the theme of the day is quality and safety, which means caring for patients with better quality and safety practices. The Faculty of Pharmacy and Faculty of Allied Health Sciences at Islamia University Bahawalpur are producing highly competent and dedicated health professionals with a passion for social service following international standards of education and training.

A special awareness walk was also organized to highlight the importance and usefulness of health professions.