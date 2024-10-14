Seminar, Walk Held At IUB To Mark Allied Health Professions Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 14, 2024 | 08:20 PM
Allied Health Professions Day was celebrated by Faculty of Allied Health Sciences Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB)
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Allied Health Professions Day was celebrated by Faculty of Allied Health Sciences Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB).
Prof Dr. Saeed Ahmed, Dean Faculty of Pharmacy and Faculty of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences, Chairmen of departments and students participated in the seminar organized to mark the day.
On this occasion, Prof. Dr. Qaisar Jabeen, Chairperson Department of Pharmacology, Prof. Dr. Asadullah Madani, Chairman Department of Pharmaceutics, Principal University College of Conventional Medicine Dr. Muhammad Asif, In-charge Department of Medical Laboratory and Technology Dr. Quratul Ain and In-charge Department of Physical Therapy Dr. Ayesha Bashir, Deputy Director of Students Affairs, Faculty of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman also spoke about the importance of this day.
Dean Prof. Dr. Saeed Ahmed said that today is celebrated as Allied Health Professions Day. Professional women and men associated with this sector play a key role in patient care and supporting the health system.
From physiotherapists and radiographers to occupational therapists, dieticians and medical technicians, these professionals are essential to ensuring comprehensive, high-quality healthcare for patients worldwide. Their expertise, dedication, and commitment to patient well-being have a significant impact on improving health systems and enhancing quality of life, he added.
This year, the theme of the day is quality and safety, which means caring for patients with better quality and safety practices. The Faculty of Pharmacy and Faculty of Allied Health Sciences at Islamia University Bahawalpur are producing highly competent and dedicated health professionals with a passion for social service following international standards of education and training.
A special awareness walk was also organized to highlight the importance and usefulness of health professions.
Recent Stories
Naatia Mushaira held
NDF seeks setup Business centres for skilled women at District level in Sindh
SCO Summit: An event of immense significance for fostering regional stability
Pro-European President Maia Sandu: force for change in Moldova
BISP strives to help families achieve self-reliance
Government Graduate College for Women (GGCW) convocation held
Ambassador inaugurates Pakistan Pavilion at GITEX Global 2024
BZU faculty member Dr Amina Riaz dies
Chinese Premier's visit to Pakistan would strengthens bilateral ties further
CM Balochistan announces historic package for journalists
RCB intensifies anti-dengue campaign to counter epidemic
Institutional reforms to improve service delivery, says Minister Kirmani
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Naatia Mushaira held1 minute ago
-
NDF seeks setup Business centres for skilled women at District level in Sindh1 minute ago
-
BISP strives to help families achieve self-reliance38 minutes ago
-
Government Graduate College for Women (GGCW) convocation held39 minutes ago
-
Chinese Premier's visit to Pakistan would strengthens bilateral ties further39 minutes ago
-
CM Balochistan announces historic package for journalists39 minutes ago
-
RCB intensifies anti-dengue campaign to counter epidemic39 minutes ago
-
Institutional reforms to improve service delivery, says Minister Kirmani39 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China agree to further enhance bilateral cooperation in multiple sectors39 minutes ago
-
Seminar marks World Mental Health Day39 minutes ago
-
Constable’s grave saluted on his death anniversary39 minutes ago
-
Police arrested 7,469 accused, recovered Rs3.27b this year39 minutes ago