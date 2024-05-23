Seminar, Walk Held At IUB To Mark Biodiversity Day
Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2024 | 05:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) The Directorate of IUB Biodiversity Park at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur in collaboration with Cholistan Institute of Desert Studies and IUB Environmental Protection Society Directorate of Students Affairs celebrated International Day for Biological Diversity.
In this regard, a seminar and an awareness walk was organized at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. The walk was led by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar and a special seminar was held under the chairmanship of Prof. Dr. Shazia Anjum Dean Faculty of Chemical and Biological Sciences.
On this occasion, Director Students Affairs Prof. Dr. Abdul Rauf, Chairman Forestry Department Prof. Dr. Abdul Rafi, Chairperson Department of Botany Prof. Dr. Nargis Naz, Chairman Department of Economics Prof. Dr. Abid Rasheed Gill, Additional Director Students Societies Dr. Adnan Bukhari, Farm Manager Amir Manzoor and other senior teachers and students were also present.
Prof. Dr. Muhammad Abdullah, Director of Biodiversity Park and Cholistan Institute of Desert Studies gave a special briefing. Dr. Muhammad Abdullah said that Be Part of the Project is the theme of International Day for Biodiversity 2024. It is a call to action for all stakeholders to halt and reverse biodiversity loss by supporting the implementation of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, also known as the Biodiversity Plan.
He said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is playing a great role in the conservation of fauna and flora of the Cholistan desert in Bahawalpur Biodiversity Park. The Biodiversity Park of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur near Fort Derawar has become a successful local biodiversity project. Similarly, Cholistan Institute of Desert Studies is taking important steps in collaboration with other institutions like the Forest Department and Hobara Foundation for the survival and conservation of the flora and fauna of the Cholistan desert.
