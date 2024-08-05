Open Menu

Seminar, Walk Held At IUB To Mark Kashmir Siege Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2024 | 06:42 PM

On the occasion of Kashmir Siege Day, a special seminar was organized in the conference room Vice Chancellor Secretariat Abbasia Campus of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur

Vice Chancellor the Islamia University Bahawalpur Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar has said in his message that today the nation of Pakistan is protesting against the unconstitutional and oppressive law of India on 5 August 2019.

The abrogation of Article 370 is a move against UN resolutions on the right to self-determination, mutual agreements between India and Pakistan. Kashmiris have rejected this move based on coercive violence.

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur organized special events in this regard and the enthusiasm of the students is welcome. Chairman of Department of Political Sciences Prof. Dr. Musawar Hussain Bukhari said that Kashmir is the aorta of Pakistan and no one surrenders his aorta to the enemy.

Ramzan Tahir said that on August 5, 2019, the impious audacity of India to transfer the majority to Kashmir by abolishing the articles will never succeed. The Indian government tried to turn the local population into a minority by forcefully transferring the non-local population to Kashmir, due to which there has been a lot of unrest, but despite all these atrocities, the spirit of freedom and freedom of Kashmiris could not be ended. India's Modi government aims to turn the majority of Kashmiris into a minority and give Indian citizens the right to buy and sell property there and to vote there in the future to impose Indian citizens on Kashmiris. Government forces and the people of Pakistan are all with Kashmiris and salute their spirit of freedom. God willing, Kashmiri will get freedom from Indian coercion one day. Later, teachers, employees and students along with the district administration also took out a special rally from Abbasia Campus to Farid Gate.

