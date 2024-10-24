Seminar, walk held on Zakat Day

The District Zakat Committee Bahawalpur celebrated Zakat Day

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024)

A seminar and an awareness walk were also held, and pamphlets regarding various financial assistance schemes of the Punjab Zakat Department were distributed among the participants.

Due to continuous decline in the collection of Zakat funds, the number of beneficiaries of the department is also decreasing day by day.

Deputy Administrator Zakat Bahawalpur Division Muhammad Yaqoob Jappa and District Zakat Officer Iqra Mehwish appealed to philanthropists to deposit their Zakat in the accounts of the Punjab Zakat and Ushr Department at the State Bank of Pakistan, Bank of Punjab, and Muslim Commercial Bank, so that more deserving individuals can benefit and timely medical treatment facilities can be made available to the poor, enabling the implementation of schemes for the needy.