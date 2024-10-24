Open Menu

Seminar, Walk Held On Zakat Day

Sumaira FH Published October 24, 2024 | 08:02 PM

Seminar, walk held on Zakat Day

The District Zakat Committee Bahawalpur celebrated Zakat Day

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The District Zakat Committee Bahawalpur celebrated Zakat Day.

A seminar and an awareness walk were also held, and pamphlets regarding various financial assistance schemes of the Punjab Zakat Department were distributed among the participants.

Due to continuous decline in the collection of Zakat funds, the number of beneficiaries of the department is also decreasing day by day.

Deputy Administrator Zakat Bahawalpur Division Muhammad Yaqoob Jappa and District Zakat Officer Iqra Mehwish appealed to philanthropists to deposit their Zakat in the accounts of the Punjab Zakat and Ushr Department at the State Bank of Pakistan, Bank of Punjab, and Muslim Commercial Bank, so that more deserving individuals can benefit and timely medical treatment facilities can be made available to the poor, enabling the implementation of schemes for the needy.

Related Topics

State Bank Of Pakistan Poor Punjab Bahawalpur Muslim Commercial Bank Bank Of Punjab

Recent Stories

Veena Malik in spotlight for her new romance 

Veena Malik in spotlight for her new romance 

10 minutes ago
 Pinterest secretly tracks users, EU privacy group ..

Pinterest secretly tracks users, EU privacy group says

2 minutes ago
 Kirmani felicitates AJA office-bearers

Kirmani felicitates AJA office-bearers

2 minutes ago
 Three alleged thieves held in Panjgur

Three alleged thieves held in Panjgur

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Law Minister engages bar associations to re ..

Punjab Law Minister engages bar associations to resolve legal community's issues

2 minutes ago
 Lecturers appointed

Lecturers appointed

2 minutes ago
Punjab govt to support pediatric transplantation, ..

Punjab govt to support pediatric transplantation, says health minister

7 minutes ago
 Ombudsperson issues warning to KEMU over failure o ..

Ombudsperson issues warning to KEMU over failure of anti-harassment code of cond ..

7 minutes ago
 Several injured after Norway passenger train derai ..

Several injured after Norway passenger train derails

7 minutes ago
 KU organized seminar on bright future of Islamic B ..

KU organized seminar on bright future of Islamic Banking

11 minutes ago
 Punjab CM aims to enhance cardiology hospitals’ ..

Punjab CM aims to enhance cardiology hospitals’ capacity: Punjab Chief Minist ..

7 minutes ago
 Open court held in Abbottabad to address legal con ..

Open court held in Abbottabad to address legal concerns

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan