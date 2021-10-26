Seminar, walk held to condemn Indian atrocities in IIOJK

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Population welfare department organized a walk and a seminar here Tuesday to condemn the Indian forces' atrocities targeting Kashmiris in India Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in the run up to observance of Oct 27 as Kashmir Black Day.

Religious scholars, people from different walks of life and officials attended the seminar at tahsil complex where speakers expressed their strong resentment over the atrocities of Indian forces since the day they had entered the valley decades ago on Oct 27.

District officer Aftab Ahmad Awan said that Indian forces' cruel tactics touched new highs since Aug 5,2019 when India snatched special status from IIOJK and intensified its brutal tactics of extrajudicial killings, torture and forced disappearances.

Deputy district officer Malik Myhammad Hassan urged the United Nations to pay special attention to resolution of Kashmir issues in accordance with its relevant resolutions.

District Kahteeb Auqaf Mufti Muhammad Kashif, religious scholar Allama Hamid Raza, and field technical officer Ms. Shahida Zafar also spoke on the occasion and urged the international community to play its active role in resolving the Kashmir issue and helping people of IIOJK to get their right to self determination.

Later, a walk was held with participants holding banners and placards inscribed with messages in support of people of IIOJK.