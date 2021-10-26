UrduPoint.com

Seminar, Walk Held To Condemn Indian Atrocities In IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 05:10 PM

Seminar, walk held to condemn Indian atrocities in IIOJK

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Population welfare department organized a walk and a seminar here Tuesday to condemn the Indian forces' atrocities targeting Kashmiris in India Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in the run up to observance of Oct 27 as Kashmir Black Day.

Religious scholars, people from different walks of life and officials attended the seminar at tahsil complex where speakers expressed their strong resentment over the atrocities of Indian forces since the day they had entered the valley decades ago on Oct 27.

District officer Aftab Ahmad Awan said that Indian forces' cruel tactics touched new highs since Aug 5,2019 when India snatched special status from IIOJK and intensified its brutal tactics of extrajudicial killings, torture and forced disappearances.

Deputy district officer Malik Myhammad Hassan urged the United Nations to pay special attention to resolution of Kashmir issues in accordance with its relevant resolutions.

District Kahteeb Auqaf Mufti Muhammad Kashif, religious scholar Allama Hamid Raza, and field technical officer Ms. Shahida Zafar also spoke on the occasion and urged the international community to play its active role in resolving the Kashmir issue and helping people of IIOJK to get their right to self determination.

Later, a walk was held with participants holding banners and placards inscribed with messages in support of people of IIOJK.

Related Topics

India Resolution United Nations Jammu 2019 Mufti From

Recent Stories

Michael Owen dreams of winning the Dubai World Cup ..

Michael Owen dreams of winning the Dubai World Cup some day

5 minutes ago
 UAE envoy presents credentials to Polish President

UAE envoy presents credentials to Polish President

29 minutes ago
 Pregnant Refugee Beaten by Polish Officer Loses Ch ..

Pregnant Refugee Beaten by Polish Officer Loses Child - Belarusian Border Commit ..

8 minutes ago
 LoU signed to create awareness for inclusion of di ..

LoU signed to create awareness for inclusion of disable children in private edu ..

8 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

8 minutes ago
 China Opposes Any External Meddling in Taiwan Issu ..

China Opposes Any External Meddling in Taiwan Issue - Foreign Ministry

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.