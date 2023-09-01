Open Menu

Seminar, Walk In Sialkot On International Literacy Day

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Seminar, walk in Sialkot on International Literacy Day

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :A seminar was organised at the Government Jamia High school, and a walk was held here in connection with observance of the International Literacy Day, here on Friday.

Speaking at the function, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Adnan Mehmood Awan said education was very important for every member of society for sustainable development, and for the purpose, it was necessary to pay full attention to non-traditional methods of teaching along with the traditional methods.

The purpose of establishment of Non-Formal Basic Education Schools by the Government of Punjab is to equip the adults with education who could not get education for any reason. He led the walk and later on gave away certificates of appreciation to teachers, who had rendered outstanding services in the field of non-formal education.

District Officer Literacy Asifa Yasir, Deputy Education Officer (DEO) Elementary Ata Elahi, Ashiq Siddiqui and Fareed Sulehria were also present.

The deputy commissioner said that billions of rupees were being spent by the government for promotion of education, and there were excellent infrastructure and qualified teachers. Students of the government educational institutions of Sialkot district had achieved significant successes in the matriculation examinations, organised by the education board this year, he added. However, government educational institutions, especially the non-formal education sector, still have to work hard to gain the trust of the citizens, he added.

