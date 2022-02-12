Seminar, walk on World Epilepsy Day on Feb 14

The World Epilepsy Day will be observed across the country on Monday, February 14, like in other parts of the world

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :The World Epilepsy Day will be observed across the country on Monday, February 14, like in other parts of the world.

Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) will organise a seminar and awareness walk on the day.

According to the sources, PINS Executive Director Professor Dr.

Khalid Mahmood will lead the walk. Prof Mohsin Zaheer, Dr. Shahid Mukhtar and other medical experts will provide information about epilepsy in the seminar and walk.

People across the world wear purple clothes and express solidarity with the people suffering from epilepsy on the day. This day was first celebrated in 2008 by nine-year-old Casey de Megan of Canada.