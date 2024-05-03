Open Menu

Seminar, Walk On World Press Freedom Day

Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2024 | 05:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) The World Press Freedom Day was observed on Friday in Sargodha to highlight extraordinary contributions of journalist community and raise awareness about importance of the press freedom.

A seminar and rally was held in the city under the Sargodha Union of Journalists and speakers said the day was an opportunity to highlight fundamental principles of press freedom, defend media against attacks on their independence and pay tribute to journalists, who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Journalist body president Zulfiqar Ali Hashmi and general secretary Zawar Hussain Kazmi said the media industry was passing through a difficult time where working journalists had to cope with illegal terminations, cuts in salaries, nonpayment of wages and other such issues, but they would continue their struggle for their survival.

They demanded the Federal and provincial governments to provide financial and physical securities to working journalists so that they could continue their duties fearlessly.

The union leaders said that they would continue their struggle for restoration of democracy in country and utilise their journalistic work in betterment of the country.

