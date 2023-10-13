Open Menu

Seminar, Walk Organized At PRI To Celebrate ‘World Egg Day’

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 13, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Seminar, walk organized at PRI to celebrate ‘World Egg Day’

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) A seminar and walk were organised in the Poultry Research Institute (PRI) here in connection with ‘World Egg Day’.

‘Egg Day’ is celebrated globally on the second Friday of October every year.

A cooking competition was also organised on this occasion and cash prizes and shields were distributed among the participants.

In the seminar and walk, Director Poultry Research Institute Dr. Syed Muhammad Kamal Nasir, Chief Executive Modern Poultry John Muhammad Javed, Chairman Poultry Association Ch Muhammad Ashraf, Chief Executive Quality Poultry Dr.

Hasan Sarosh Akram, Dr. Shoaib from SB Group and former Director General (Research) Livestock Punjab Dr Abdul Rahman also participated.

Addressing the seminar, Dr. Syed Muhammad Kamal Nasir said that the poultry sector is playing an important role in alleviating malnutrition in the country.

He said that Pakistan is at par with most of the developing countries of the world in terms of egg production.

At the end of the event, a walk was organised and pamphlets were distributed among the citizens.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Punjab Nasir October Event From

Recent Stories

MoE, Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority collabora ..

MoE, Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority collaborate to promote children’s inv ..

40 minutes ago
 HUSSAIN MUHAMMAD JOINS AS CONSUL GENERAL OF PAKIST ..

HUSSAIN MUHAMMAD JOINS AS CONSUL GENERAL OF PAKISTAN TO DUBAI & NORTHERN EMIRATE ..

1 hour ago
 Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi hosted a delegation ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi hosted a delegation of dellsons group at Embassy ..

1 hour ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: New Zealand opt to field again ..

ICC World Cup 2023: New Zealand opt to field against Bangladesh

1 hour ago
 National Guard Command, Qatari delegation discuss ..

National Guard Command, Qatari delegation discuss cooperation

1 hour ago
 Pakistani squad’s movement restricted in Ahmedab ..

Pakistani squad’s movement restricted in Ahmedabad amid security concerns

1 hour ago
Arijit Singh's pre-game show to enthrall fans ahea ..

Arijit Singh's pre-game show to enthrall fans ahead of Pakistan-India World Cup ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Convenes a Meeting on Family Bank in the G-5 S ..

OIC Convenes a Meeting on Family Bank in the G-5 Sahel Member States

2 hours ago
 PTA Conducts Raid against Illegal Issuance of SIMs

PTA Conducts Raid against Illegal Issuance of SIMs

2 hours ago
 Quinton de Kock leads South Africa's rout of Austr ..

Quinton de Kock leads South Africa's rout of Australia

2 hours ago
 UAE dispatches urgent humanitarian aid to people a ..

UAE dispatches urgent humanitarian aid to people affected by earthquake in Afgha ..

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 11 New Zealand Vs. Ba ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 11 New Zealand Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan