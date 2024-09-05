Seminar World Literacy Day Held In Rahim Yar Khan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2024 | 11:40 PM
RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Speakers on Thursday at a function in Rahim Yar Khan highlighted the significance of World Literacy Day in promoting education and unity. The event, organized by the Department of Literacy and District Administration, aimed to raise awareness about the importance of education in achieving prosperity.
As a chief guest, Assistant Commissioner Waqas Zafar emphasized the government's comprehensive planning to prioritize education. On this occasion, District Officer Literacy Muhammad Ali Khan noted that World Literacy Day is celebrated globally on September 8 to promote education awareness.
In Rahim Yar Khan, over 49,000 students are enrolled in 1,422 non-formal institutions, with new programs and initiatives underway, he informed.
During the event, education officials praised the Literacy Department's efforts to promote education in remote areas. The event featured a walk, tableau presentation, and prize distribution for outstanding teachers and students. Dignitaries, including Dr Naeemullah Deen Puri and Prof. Dr. Jam Muhammad Zafar, attended the ceremony at Jinnah Hall.
