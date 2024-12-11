Seminaries Play Crucial Role In Serving Nation: Dr. Ghulam Qamar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 11, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Project Director of Directorate General of Religious Education (DGRE), Major General (Retired) Dr. Ghulam Qamar, on Wednesday said that seminaries play a crucial role in serving the nation.
Talking to the ptv, he said that the sole purpose of the registration is that students of seminaries should be taught contemporary sciences along with religious education.
Dr. Qamar underscored the importance of inter-sectarian harmony, calling for unity and mutual respect in the country.
He reiterated the commitment to work with seminaries without political affiliation, focusing solely on the welfare of students and the betterment of society.
He said that after the APS incident, a National Security Policy was formulated under the National Action Plan.
Under this policy, it was decided to bring the seminaries in Pakistan into the national mainstream, he added.
He said that it was also decided to accept seminaries as a regular education system and link them with the Ministry of Education.
Since teaching is conducted in seminaries, it should be under the Ministry of Education and not the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, he added.
He said that substantial steps had been taken to integrate religious seminaries into the national education system.
Recent Stories
Both Imran Khan, Faiz Hameed were partners, says Khawaja Asif
Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes
Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission on May 9 riots
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be decided this week
PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agreement to Roll Out PayZen
Stylo 12.12 Sale - Special Deals for Ladies on Winter Fashion
The Grand Finale of the PUBGM x realme Number 13 Tournament Approaches with Big ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2024
UNICEF Pakistan Advisory Council launched to drive collective action for child r ..
EU to consider 'measures' over Georgia protest crackdown
Turkey braces for surge of Syrian refugees heading home
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two PPP NA members walkout over not satisfying with supplementary questions reply2 minutes ago
-
NDMA sends 40 tons of aid to flood-hit Malaysia2 minutes ago
-
Police-public cooperation key to improved security: IG KP2 minutes ago
-
3,962 dengue cases reported in ICT; no new case reported last 24 hours12 minutes ago
-
DC reviews key performance indicators in a meeting12 minutes ago
-
Gas supply to Rawalpindi consumers maintained at standard pressure: GM12 minutes ago
-
KP Governor, Chaudhry Salik Hussain chair Interfaith harmony conference at Governor House22 minutes ago
-
Winter flowers bloom in Rawalpindi’s green belts, parks: PHA22 minutes ago
-
Three new dengue cases reported32 minutes ago
-
SCO-sponsored Software Technology Park inaugurated in Bhimber32 minutes ago
-
Japan announces US$3.1 mln polio program's support grant32 minutes ago
-
Authorities takes proactive steps to ensure clean environment32 minutes ago