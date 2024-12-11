Seminaries play crucial role in serving nation: Dr. Ghulam Qamar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Project Director of Directorate General of Religious Education (DGRE), Major General (Retired) Dr. Ghulam Qamar, on Wednesday said that seminaries play a crucial role in serving the nation.

Talking to the ptv, he said that the sole purpose of the registration is that students of seminaries should be taught contemporary sciences along with religious education.

Dr. Qamar underscored the importance of inter-sectarian harmony, calling for unity and mutual respect in the country.

He reiterated the commitment to work with seminaries without political affiliation, focusing solely on the welfare of students and the betterment of society.

He said that after the APS incident, a National Security Policy was formulated under the National Action Plan.

Under this policy, it was decided to bring the seminaries in Pakistan into the national mainstream, he added.

He said that it was also decided to accept seminaries as a regular education system and link them with the Ministry of Education.

Since teaching is conducted in seminaries, it should be under the Ministry of Education and not the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, he added.

He said that substantial steps had been taken to integrate religious seminaries into the national education system.