Seminar,rally Held To Condemn India’s Oppression
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2025 | 01:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Under the leadership of Commissioner Jahanzaib Awan, a seminar and a rally were held
on Kashmir Exploitation Day on Tuesday.
The event saw wide participation from government officials, students, civil society members,
and people from all walks of life.
Notable attendees included Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Abu Bakar, ADC Headquarters Majid Bin Ahmad, Assistant Commissioner Shireen Gul, and Dr Haroon-ur-Rasheed Tabassum.
The rally commenced from the Arts Council Complex and concluded at DPO Chowk.
The participants carried Pakistani and Kashmiri flags, placards, and banners inscribed with slogans
against the Indian government.
Earlier, addressing the seminar at the Arts Council Complex, Commissioner Jahanzaib Awan called upon the international community to take immediate notice of India’s atrocities.He stressed that the Kashmir issue
must be resolved in accordance with the United Nations resolutions.
Children from various schools presented tableaus, national songs, and speeches to pay tribute to the martyrs of Kashmir's freedom movement.
Later, the commissioner inaugurated a photo exhibition organized by the Arts Council, showcasing
images of Indian atrocities in Indian occupied Kashmir.
Recent Stories
Mayor of the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Kashif Ali Shoro leads rally ..
Over seven maunds unhygienic meat recovered
E-Challan system launched for law enforcement
Tribute paid to martyred cops on Yom-e-Shuhda
Hearing of harassment appeal of K E CEO held at Governor House
Mubarak Zeb holds meeting with ministers, parliamentarians regarding Bajaur's de ..
AD Ports Group opens Islamabad office, expanding its strategic presence in Pakis ..
One killed, 10 injured in Jamshoro road accident
Court copying fee drastically reduced on Chief Justice Aalia Neelum’s initiati ..
Addl IG RMP reviews specialised training, issues on-spot directives
Suspect killed during encounter with police
NA Standing Committee on Interior recommends amendments to Anti-Terrorism Law, r ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mayor of the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Kashif Ali Shoro leads rally to express solidarit ..18 seconds ago
-
Over seven maunds unhygienic meat recovered20 seconds ago
-
E-Challan system launched for law enforcement21 seconds ago
-
Tribute paid to martyred cops on Yom-e-Shuhda23 seconds ago
-
Hearing of harassment appeal of K E CEO held at Governor House8 minutes ago
-
Mubarak Zeb holds meeting with ministers, parliamentarians regarding Bajaur's development8 minutes ago
-
One killed, 10 injured in Jamshoro road accident8 minutes ago
-
Court copying fee drastically reduced on Chief Justice Aalia Neelum’s initiative8 minutes ago
-
Addl IG RMP reviews specialised training, issues on-spot directives8 minutes ago
-
Suspect killed during encounter with police59 minutes ago
-
NA Standing Committee on Interior recommends amendments to Anti-Terrorism Law, reviews key legislati ..59 minutes ago
-
Several injured in Shikarpur road accident59 minutes ago