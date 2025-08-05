Open Menu

Seminar,rally Held To Condemn India’s Oppression

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2025 | 01:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Under the leadership of Commissioner Jahanzaib Awan, a seminar and a rally were held

on Kashmir Exploitation Day on Tuesday.

The event saw wide participation from government officials, students, civil society members,

and people from all walks of life.

Notable attendees included Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Abu Bakar, ADC Headquarters Majid Bin Ahmad, Assistant Commissioner Shireen Gul, and Dr Haroon-ur-Rasheed Tabassum.

The rally commenced from the Arts Council Complex and concluded at DPO Chowk.

The participants carried Pakistani and Kashmiri flags, placards, and banners inscribed with slogans

against the Indian government.

Earlier, addressing the seminar at the Arts Council Complex, Commissioner Jahanzaib Awan called upon the international community to take immediate notice of India’s atrocities.He stressed that the Kashmir issue

must be resolved in accordance with the United Nations resolutions.

Children from various schools presented tableaus, national songs, and speeches to pay tribute to the martyrs of Kashmir's freedom movement.

Later, the commissioner inaugurated a photo exhibition organized by the Arts Council, showcasing

images of Indian atrocities in Indian occupied Kashmir.

