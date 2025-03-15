Open Menu

Seminars And Walks Held On World Consumer Rights Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Seminars and walks held on World Consumer Rights Day

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) On the occasion of World Consumer Rights Day, the district administration, Consumer Protection Council, government and private institutions, civil society members, lawyers, doctors, and people from various walks of life actively participated in awareness activities.

Several seminars and awareness walks were organized to educate consumers about their rights.

The Consumer Protection Council, in collaboration with the education Department, Health Department, Revenue Department, police, local government, and other relevant institutions, conducted an awareness campaign highlighting consumer rights and the legal avenues available for their protection.

The Deputy Commissioner stated that the Consumer Protection Council of Gujrat had registered over 200 complaints in just one month, all of which were promptly addressed. Due to this performance, Gujrat ranked first across Punjab in consumer protection efforts.

He commended the council’s performance and appreciated its team for their dedicated efforts. Assistant Director of the Consumer Protection Council, Gujrat, Chaudhry Farooq, along with his team, emphasized the ongoing initiatives for consumer rights protection.

Recent Stories

ERC distributes food baskets in Hadhramaut Governo ..

ERC distributes food baskets in Hadhramaut Governorate

10 minutes ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed to begin official visit to U.S o ..

Tahnoon bin Zayed to begin official visit to U.S on Monday

10 minutes ago
 Stuck NASA astronauts one step closer to home afte ..

Stuck NASA astronauts one step closer to home after SpaceX crew-swap launch

40 minutes ago
 UAE Steel Producers Committee inaugurates its new ..

UAE Steel Producers Committee inaugurates its new headquarters in Abu Dhabi

40 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed congratulates King of Bahrain on ..

55 minutes ago
 UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing ..

UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing of Princess Noura bint Bandar ..

1 hour ago
UNRWA collapse will doom generation of Palestinian ..

UNRWA collapse will doom generation of Palestinian Children: Commissioner-Genera ..

2 hours ago
 MBRSC announces successful launch of Etihad-SAT

MBRSC announces successful launch of Etihad-SAT

2 hours ago
 Emirati Children's Day celebrates country’s ongo ..

Emirati Children's Day celebrates country’s ongoing efforts to provide childre ..

3 hours ago
 IACAD contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endow ..

IACAD contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

4 hours ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed: 'Our children are future, le ..

Latifa bint Mohammed: 'Our children are future, leaders of tomorrow, pioneers of ..

4 hours ago
 Green Card holders not have permanent residency ri ..

Green Card holders not have permanent residency rights: US vice president

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan