Seminars And Walks Held On World Consumer Rights Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2025 | 07:20 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) On the occasion of World Consumer Rights Day, the district administration, Consumer Protection Council, government and private institutions, civil society members, lawyers, doctors, and people from various walks of life actively participated in awareness activities.
Several seminars and awareness walks were organized to educate consumers about their rights.
The Consumer Protection Council, in collaboration with the education Department, Health Department, Revenue Department, police, local government, and other relevant institutions, conducted an awareness campaign highlighting consumer rights and the legal avenues available for their protection.
The Deputy Commissioner stated that the Consumer Protection Council of Gujrat had registered over 200 complaints in just one month, all of which were promptly addressed. Due to this performance, Gujrat ranked first across Punjab in consumer protection efforts.
He commended the council’s performance and appreciated its team for their dedicated efforts. Assistant Director of the Consumer Protection Council, Gujrat, Chaudhry Farooq, along with his team, emphasized the ongoing initiatives for consumer rights protection.
