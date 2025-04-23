Seminars, Conferences Vital For Public Awareness, National Interest: Dawood Khan
Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2025 | 08:39 PM
Secretary of Public Health Engineering Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dawood Khan stated that seminars, workshops and conferences not only help in raising public awareness but also serve as an effective means of conveying important messages for the betterment of the nation
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Secretary of Public Health Engineering Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dawood Khan stated that seminars, workshops and conferences not only help in raising public awareness but also serve as an effective means of conveying important messages for the betterment of the nation.
He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony organized by China Window, where souvenirs were distributed among journalists recognized for their outstanding coverage of the International CPEC project.
Dawood Khan emphasized the need to hold CPEC-related seminars across the province to inform people about this significant initiative and to bring their suggestions to light.
He stressed the importance of compiling recommendations based on the research papers presented during these seminars so that public opinion regarding CPEC can be gauged at both governmental and private levels.
Speaking about CPEC, he described it as a timeless symbol of friendship between Pakistan and China.
Referring to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s recent remarks on strengthening regional connectivity and improving the economies of neighboring countries, Daud Khan said it clearly indicates the high regard China holds for Pakistan.
He added that no sacrifice should be spared in ensuring the success of CPEC.
Later, the Secretary presented souvenirs to journalists Waseem Ahmad Shah, Adeel Saeed, Asmat Shah Gurwaki, Khurram Parvez, and Fazal Haq.
Recent Stories
Seminars, conferences vital for Public Awareness, National Interest: Dawood Khan
Election Commission striving to eliminate gender gap in electoral rolls
Hot and dry weather to prevail across most parts of country on Thursday
Experts call for urgent reforms at high-level energy dialogue
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry expres ..
Secretary of Health AJK Government Brig. Muhammad Fareed visits KORT Education C ..
Heatstroke: Provision of water coolers, chillers, fans in jails to be ensured
Anti-Polio campaign in full swing
UNICEF hands over 31 refrigerated trucks to FDI
AC takes notice of BISP Scam
Counter-terrorism efforts positively impact KP's security: Experts
Two killed, several injured in Khairpur coach accident
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Seminars, conferences vital for Public Awareness, National Interest: Dawood Khan2 minutes ago
-
Election Commission striving to eliminate gender gap in electoral rolls2 minutes ago
-
Experts call for urgent reforms at high-level energy dialogue2 minutes ago
-
Heatstroke: Provision of water coolers, chillers, fans in jails to be ensured9 minutes ago
-
Anti-Polio campaign in full swing9 minutes ago
-
UNICEF hands over 31 refrigerated trucks to FDI9 minutes ago
-
AC takes notice of BISP Scam9 minutes ago
-
Counter-terrorism efforts positively impact KP's security: Experts4 minutes ago
-
Two killed, several injured in Khairpur coach accident4 minutes ago
-
AJK medical college to hold 3 day scientific symposium4 minutes ago
-
IHC dismisses KP minister's case over non-pursuance4 minutes ago
-
Secretary Transport visits proposed site for construction of local Bus Stand4 minutes ago