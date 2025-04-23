Seminars, conferences vital for Public Awareness, National Interest: Dawood Khan

Secretary of Public Health Engineering Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dawood Khan stated that seminars, workshops and conferences not only help in raising public awareness but also serve as an effective means of conveying important messages for the betterment of the nation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Secretary of Public Health Engineering Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dawood Khan stated that seminars, workshops and conferences not only help in raising public awareness but also serve as an effective means of conveying important messages for the betterment of the nation.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony organized by China Window, where souvenirs were distributed among journalists recognized for their outstanding coverage of the International CPEC project.

Dawood Khan emphasized the need to hold CPEC-related seminars across the province to inform people about this significant initiative and to bring their suggestions to light.

He stressed the importance of compiling recommendations based on the research papers presented during these seminars so that public opinion regarding CPEC can be gauged at both governmental and private levels.

Speaking about CPEC, he described it as a timeless symbol of friendship between Pakistan and China.

Referring to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s recent remarks on strengthening regional connectivity and improving the economies of neighboring countries, Daud Khan said it clearly indicates the high regard China holds for Pakistan.

He added that no sacrifice should be spared in ensuring the success of CPEC.

Later, the Secretary presented souvenirs to journalists Waseem Ahmad Shah, Adeel Saeed, Asmat Shah Gurwaki, Khurram Parvez, and Fazal Haq.