Seminars held at IUB to raise awareness about drug abuse

On the direction of Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Dr Naveed Akhtar, a series of seminars was organized by the committee established to create awareness about the side effects of drugs and discourage the use of drugs in the Islamia University of Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) On the direction of Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Dr Naveed Akhtar, a series of seminars was organized by the committee established to create awareness about the side effects of drugs and discourage the use of drugs in the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

The head of this committee is Dr. Fayazuddin Ahmed. In this regard, a seminar was held at Abbasia Campus under the auspices of the Faculty of Pharmacy.

Dr. Qaiser Jabeen, Chairperson, of the Department of Pharmacology, gave a detailed discussion on drug use and its adverse effects on mental and physical health. Dr. Naveed Akhtar Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur said that an anti-drugs committee has been formed under the direction of the Punjab government and is organizing a seminar in every Faculty to provide awareness to students.

In this regard, the 14th seminar has been organized on Wednesday to educate students about the harmful effects and use of drugs.

Apart from this, drug awareness seminars are being organized on all campuses to eliminate drugs from the university.

On this occasion, Dr. Saeed Ahmed, Dean, Faculty of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences, Dr. Muhammad Usman Cheema, Chief Medical Officer and Dr. Maleeha Arif. Principal Medical Officer, Dr. Muhammad Atif, Director ORIC, Dr. Fayazuddin Ahmed, Focal Person of Anti-Drugs Committee, and Fatima Mazahir, Deputy Registrar, Public Affairs also spoke.

On this occasion, Dr. Saba Tahir Medical Officer, Shahzad Ahmed Khalid Director of Media and Public Relations, Dr. Umair Khurshid Associate Professor Department of Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Dr. Muhammad Kashif Associate Professor of the Department of Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Arif Ramooz Additional Registrar, Dr. Waheed Mumtaz Abbasi Medical Officer, Ammara Ajmal Clinical Psychologist, Saima Gill Speech Therapist, Teaching and Non-Teaching Head of Department, Faculty members and students participated in large numbers.