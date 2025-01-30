Seminars On 'My Health, My Life' Held Successfully
Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2025 | 06:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Alkhidmat Foundation Orphan Care Hyderabad organized several training seminars on the theme "My Health, My Life."
These seminars were attended by Assistant Director of education (Secondary & Higher Secondary), Hyderabad Region, Noman Sidiki and Headmistress of Government Himmat-ul-Islam Boys High school, Erum Shaikh.
They interacted with the Shining stars (orphan children) and also presented them with gifts.
On this occasion, Alkhidmat Foundation Hyderabad’s Joint Secretary, Musab Ahsan Qazi, briefed the attendees, stating that Alkhidmat Foundation Hyderabad is currently supporting 456 orphan children by providing them with essential religious and moral training sessions and seminars.
Additionally, Alkhidmat provides monthly ration to 37 widows and has successfully facilitated several orphan children in completing free IT courses.
Musab Ahsan Qazi also appealed for a dedicated space to further expand this mission for the welfare of orphan children.This space would include an IT lab, library, tuition center and auditorium to enhance the children's training and enable more orphan children to benefit from this initiative.
He further stated that if any philanthropist wishes to contribute to this noble cause, they are welcome to visit Alkhidmat Secretariat, Maki Shah Road, Hyderabad and meet him for complete guidance.
