Seminars On ‘Pakistan-Netherlands Cultural Music' At PU College Of Art And Design
Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2024 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) A seminar on ‘Pakistan-Netherlands Cultural Music’ was organised by the Punjab University's College of Art and Design, here on Friday.
College Principal Prof Dr Samina Naseem, 'Sitar Nawaz' Wajeeha Nizami from Pakistan, 'Tabla Nawaz' Irfan Khan and Guitarists Eva Oakes and violinist Szmanuel Wieser from the Netherlands, Chairperson of the Department of Sculpture Habib Alam, Lecturers Afrin and Aqsa Ilyas, faculty members and students participated in the event.
The participants appreciated the artistic and creative abilities of the artists of Pakistan and Holland for promoting cultural understanding.
Dr Samina Naseem congratulated the event organisers.
Meanwhile, under the supervision of Prof Dr Ahmad Bilal, Chairman Department of Graphic Design, a seminar was also held in honour of the musicians of the Netherlands on ‘Instrumental Music’ in which, lecturer Arfin Zaidi, teachers and students were present.
Dr Ahmad Bilal said that the purpose of organising the seminar was to provide awareness to the students about their instruments and music of national and international artists so that new dimensions of art can be introduced. The events highlighted the connection between design and music for students and gave information about the importance of music for new subjects including animation, game design or social media marketing.
The participants appreciated the ongoing academic, literary and technical activities in the department. .
