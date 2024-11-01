Open Menu

Seminars On ‘Pakistan-Netherlands Cultural Music' At PU College Of Art And Design

Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Seminars on ‘Pakistan-Netherlands Cultural Music' at PU College of Art and Design

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) A seminar on ‘Pakistan-Netherlands Cultural Music’ was organised by the Punjab University's College of Art and Design, here on Friday.

College Principal Prof Dr Samina Naseem, 'Sitar Nawaz' Wajeeha Nizami from Pakistan, 'Tabla Nawaz' Irfan Khan and Guitarists Eva Oakes and violinist Szmanuel Wieser from the Netherlands, Chairperson of the Department of Sculpture Habib Alam, Lecturers Afrin and Aqsa Ilyas, faculty members and students participated in the event.

The participants appreciated the artistic and creative abilities of the artists of Pakistan and Holland for promoting cultural understanding.

Dr Samina Naseem congratulated the event organisers.

Meanwhile, under the supervision of Prof Dr Ahmad Bilal, Chairman Department of Graphic Design, a seminar was also held in honour of the musicians of the Netherlands on ‘Instrumental Music’ in which, lecturer Arfin Zaidi, teachers and students were present.

Dr Ahmad Bilal said that the purpose of organising the seminar was to provide awareness to the students about their instruments and music of national and international artists so that new dimensions of art can be introduced. The events highlighted the connection between design and music for students and gave information about the importance of music for new subjects including animation, game design or social media marketing.

The participants appreciated the ongoing academic, literary and technical activities in the department. .

Related Topics

Pakistan Music Punjab Social Media Netherlands Event From

Recent Stories

US embassy delegation meets with three Inmates in ..

US embassy delegation meets with three Inmates in Adiala Jail

1 hour ago
 Pakistan win both matches on opening day of Hong K ..

Pakistan win both matches on opening day of Hong Kong Sixes

2 hours ago
 Info Minister participates in Fareej Festival for ..

Info Minister participates in Fareej Festival for Art & Design

2 hours ago
 Shoaib Malik under fire on social media on eve of ..

Shoaib Malik under fire on social media on eve of son's birthday celebration

2 hours ago
 Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast

Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2024

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green ..

Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green environment: Marriyum Aurangz ..

18 hours ago
 Why have Spain floods killed so many?

Why have Spain floods killed so many?

18 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Ba ..

Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam urges Ganda ..

18 hours ago
 Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosti ..

Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Pa ..

18 hours ago
 PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" ..

PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" exhibition

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan