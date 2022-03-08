Like other parts of the country, International Women's Day was observed here on Tuesday and various programs were organized in Hyderabad and Jamshoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Like other parts of the country, International Women's Day was observed here on Tuesday and various programs were organized in Hyderabad and Jamshoro.

Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) and a non governmental organization, HANDS also organized seminars emphasizing the need of empowering women in all spheres of life.

Addressing a seminar at Liaquat University of Medical Sciences, Jamshoro, the speakers said that islam had given women their rights some 14 centuries ago.

Dean Community Medicine Khalida Naz Memon, Director Academic Prof. Samreen Memon, Prof. Raheel Sikandar, Prof. Nusrat Nisar and others said that by following Qur'an and Sunnah we can lead successful lives.

The seminar was well attended by a large number of teachers, students and other staff.

Meanwhile, HANDS also organized a program in connection with International Women's Day in which board Member Apa Siraj-ul-Nisa Essani and other important personalities participated.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Isani said that Sindh had recognized the right of women to rule for centuries and in the past Hemo Bai, Tara Bai and many more women ruled Sindh during the Soomra dynasty.

She said that in the recent past, Mai Bakhtawar, Mai Jindo, Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and others had become role models for the women.

Women play their best role in the society in the form of mother, daughter, sister and wife, she said, adding that Hands was playing a role in making disabled girls useful citizens of the society through financial assistance.

Sumera Dahri, Regional Manager HANDS Abdul Razzaq Umrani, Lal Mohammad, Taj Mohammad and others also addressed on the occasion.

A women's march was also organized here outside Hyderabad press club to commemorate International Women's Day and fiction was also staged.

The rights activists while holding banners and placards chanted slogans in favour of women empowerment and stressed the need to raise awareness in the society regarding constitutional rights of the women.

They called for taking steps to curb violence against women in society and discourage social and gender-based injustices against them.