Seminars to be organized in 30 universities to create awareness about human rights: SACM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Special Assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister (SACM), Rajveer Singh Sodha has said that seminars would be organised at 30 universities across Sindh to create awareness, along with the appointment of student ambassadors to promote human rights.

He was speaking at an awareness seminar on the Universal Declaration of Human Rights hosted by the Sindh Human Rights Department at Hamdard University, said a statement on Friday.

SACM Rajveer Singh Sodha reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening the Human Rights in Sindh Province.

He underscored that human rights are inherent from the moment of birth, stressing their fundamental importance throughout one’s life.

Director Human Rights department Sindh, Agha Fakhar Hussain; Vice Chancellor of Hamdard University, Prof.

Dr. Syed Shabib-ul-Hasan; Dean of Social Sciences, Asadullah Larik , Chairperson SHRC, Iqbal Detho and other notables were in attendance.

Agha Fakhar shared details regarding performance of the department of human rights Sindh including the operations of the Complaint Cell.

Speaking on the occasion. Dr. Ahsana Dar, Dr. Anjum Bano, and Dr. Samia Tasleem, Dr Munir Moosa and others who offered valuable perspectives on the enduring importance of the UDHR and Fundamental Rights.

The speakers also emphasized the importance of raising awareness among youth and promoting a culture of rights and responsibilities.

The seminar centered around a comprehensive discussion on UDHR, exploring its enduring significance in today’s global context.