- Home
- Pakistan
- Seminars to be organized in 30 universities to create awareness about human rights: SACM
Seminars To Be Organized In 30 Universities To Create Awareness About Human Rights: SACM
Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2025 | 11:17 PM
Special Assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister (SACM), Rajveer Singh Sodha has said that seminars would be organised at 30 universities across Sindh to create awareness, along with the appointment of student ambassadors to promote human rights
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Special Assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister (SACM), Rajveer Singh Sodha has said that seminars would be organised at 30 universities across Sindh to create awareness, along with the appointment of student ambassadors to promote human rights.
He was speaking at an awareness seminar on the Universal Declaration of Human Rights hosted by the Sindh Human Rights Department at Hamdard University, said a statement on Friday.
SACM Rajveer Singh Sodha reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening the Human Rights in Sindh Province.
He underscored that human rights are inherent from the moment of birth, stressing their fundamental importance throughout one’s life.
Director Human Rights department Sindh, Agha Fakhar Hussain; Vice Chancellor of Hamdard University, Prof.
Dr. Syed Shabib-ul-Hasan; Dean of Social Sciences, Asadullah Larik , Chairperson SHRC, Iqbal Detho and other notables were in attendance.
Agha Fakhar shared details regarding performance of the department of human rights Sindh including the operations of the Complaint Cell.
Speaking on the occasion. Dr. Ahsana Dar, Dr. Anjum Bano, and Dr. Samia Tasleem, Dr Munir Moosa and others who offered valuable perspectives on the enduring importance of the UDHR and Fundamental Rights.
The speakers also emphasized the importance of raising awareness among youth and promoting a culture of rights and responsibilities.
The seminar centered around a comprehensive discussion on UDHR, exploring its enduring significance in today’s global context.
Recent Stories
Sindh Minister of Energy, Development, and Planning, Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain S ..
Two killed in Karachi road accident
Pakistani consumers driving gradual shift in power sector: PER 2025
PM expresses satisfaction over IMF tranche approval, slams India’s “Failed T ..
DPM Dar briefs Turkish FM on worsening regional situation
DC directs all departments to intensify anti-dengue efforts
India's invasion of Pakistan very unpopular, unacceptable: Prof Cheng
Police arrest 25 suspects, recover huge quantity of hashish, mainpuri
RTO-1 gears up action against PoS violations, 3 outlets sealed
Owners of 6-storey commercial building booked for occupying govt land
India supporting terrorism in Pakistan: Director General Inter-Services Public R ..
Provision of jobs to youth top priority of govt: Hadiya Nawaz
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh Minister of Energy, Development, and Planning, Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah visits Institute ..6 minutes ago
-
Two killed in Karachi road accident6 minutes ago
-
Pakistani consumers driving gradual shift in power sector: PER 20256 minutes ago
-
PM expresses satisfaction over IMF tranche approval, slams India’s “Failed Tactics”6 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar briefs Turkish FM on worsening regional situation6 minutes ago
-
DC directs all departments to intensify anti-dengue efforts7 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 25 suspects, recover huge quantity of hashish, mainpuri7 minutes ago
-
RTO-1 gears up action against PoS violations, 3 outlets sealed7 minutes ago
-
Owners of 6-storey commercial building booked for occupying govt land7 minutes ago
-
India supporting terrorism in Pakistan: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) L ..20 minutes ago
-
Provision of jobs to youth top priority of govt: Hadiya Nawaz14 minutes ago
-
‘Pakistan Rally’ to be held against Indian aggression on Sunday14 minutes ago